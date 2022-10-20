How to change characters in Gotham Knights

Gotham Knights is the newest action-adventure RPG to be set on the streets of Gotham, although this time without the iconic Batman patrolling the streets. Batman is dead and it’s up to the four members of his family—Batgirl, Robin, Nightwing, and Red Hood—to defend the city from criminals. Luckily, players can take on the role of any of the four heroes while playing the game.

Players will be able to switch characters in between patrols each night, providing them with opportunities to explore all the characters’ stories. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to switch characters in Gotham Knights.

How to switch characters in Gotham Knights

To switch characters, you’ll need to unlock the Belfry tower by getting through the prologue of the game and meeting up with the rest of the team. After unlocking the Belfry, you’ll need to complete the mission at the police station and then return to the base to end that night’s patrol. When you load into the hideout the next day, you’ll notice the different outfits on display.

Simply walk up to the different costumes on the stand and interact with whichever character you want to switch to. This will allow you to take on that hero the next time you go into the city during your evening patrols. You can’t switch your character in the middle of the night, it has to be at the end of each night’s patrol when you’re back at the Belfry.

This will allow you to explore the game with each character, learning more about their stories leading up to Gotham Knights.