One of the most frustrating things about managing a business is finding the space as you evolve your techniques and expand into new areas. While running a public university in Two Point Campus, this often means buying new lots on your school’s campus and building them up to be the pinnacle of learning in Two Point County.

Here’s all you need to know about how to buy more buildings in Two Point Campus.

How to buy more buildings in Two Point Campus

Image via Two Point Studios

You can buy a new plot of land at any time, as long as you have enough money, by hovering over an adjacent piece of land with a dotted outline. Click on the plot and the game will ask whether you want the place to be included with buildings or as a blank piece of land. Either is a viable option and depends on your playstyle, but getting a site with a pre-built building will cost about $10,000 or more.

As you progress through the different levels, you’ll need to learn to optimize space while also trying to stay within your budget. Buying new lots can eat into your profits, so make sure that you’re using rooms and the available space to your advantage. If you can rearrange one of your other buildings and create what you need there, you’ll be saving a lot of money.

That being said, your college will inevitably grow as more and more students sign up for classes. You’ll need new Lecture Theaters and labs to hold your classes in as your schedule improves, which means expanding into new buildings is an inevitability.