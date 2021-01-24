How to buy cars in Forza Horizon 4

While the scenery in Forza Horizon 4 is enough for any gamer to enjoy the flow of the game, it may get a little stale if you’ve been cruising around with 1974 Golf. Even if you’ve just started playing Forza Horizon 4, you can still acquire some of the free cars to spice up the gameplay.

If you’re aiming for purchasing any of the top models, you’ll need to have some credits saved on the side since faster cars cost more credits.

How can you purchase cars in Forza Horizon 4?

Though racing games tend to be less complicated compared to titles like Teamfight Tactics or Legends of Runeterra when it comes to gameplay, it’s still possible to get lost around the menus.

You’ll need to open up the main menu/panel of the game and navigate to the Cars tab to buy cars. The Cars tab isn’t where you purchase them, however, which is what confuses most new players. Once you’re on the Cars tab, click on “Go to Festival” and confirm it through the following popup.

When you’re in the Festival, you’ll notice three tabs, each looking alike. If you’re looking to purchase cars from other players, you’ll want to head to the Auction house. You’ll be able to bid on cars that are being sold by other Forza Horizon 4 players, and it’s possible to stumble upon bargains.

Most of the time, though, you’ll be better off purchasing from the Autoshow since the options in Auction House will be limited. Navigate to the Autoshow to purchase a car from the game itself and choose “View All.” Sorting by value can make it easier to locate options within your price range. Purchasing a car will take you to the customization screen where you’ll be able to choose the color of your car alongside other visual settings.

How can you earn credits in Forza Horizon 4 quickly?

If you don’t have enough credits to purchase your dream car, you’ll need to go back to the grind. While the gameplay makes playing through each game mode a breeze, most players will want to spend the amount of time to collect enough credits.

Buying the VIP Membership, which also comes with the Ultimate edition of the game, is the fastest way to obtain more credits since it doubles the rewards you’ll be getting from in-game quests and events.

Other methods you can try out to gain credits easily are as follows.