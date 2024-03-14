Sixty Four is a clicker game where you strategically build components to make a tiny factory with machines that gradually make the game more idle. One challenging component that eases production in your factory is the Hollow Rock Facility.

If you are in the Void and need Hollow Stone fast and other progressions, the Hollow Rock Facility in Sixty Four is a must-have Machine. Here’s how to build one. A heads-up: Spoilers ahead!

What is the Hollow Rock Facility in Sixty Four?

The Hollow Rock Facility. Image via Playsaurus

The Hollow Rock Facility in Sixty Four is a Special Machine that doubles your output of Hollow Stone. It creates one Hollow Stone every 60 seconds. Hollow stones are used in many Machine recipes including Special Machines like Hollow Fruits and Hollow Flowers.

Tip: Alternative options! For a slower option, you can place Hollow fruits on top of Hollow Flowers to produce Hollow Stone. This is a slower option, but it does get the job done.

Waiting for Hollow Stone to drop can be quite annoying, even for an idle game. With the Hollow Rock Facility, you can double your outcome of Hollow Stone to keep your tiny factory progression going.

How to build the Hollow Rock Facility in Sixty Four

Get your factory to function. Image via Playsaurus

To build the Hollow Rock Facility in Sixty Four, you need the Hollow Rock Research Site which is built on top of the Hollow Rock which is found in the north. You will have to build the Hollow Rock Research Site first and progress it to the Hollow Rock Facility.

Here is the construction costs of the Hollow Rock Facility in Sixty Four:

Charonite – 8,38 M

– 8,38 M Elmerine – 4,19 M

– 4,19 M Qanetite – 8,38 M

– 8,38 M Beta-Pylene – 4,19 M

– 4,19 M Chromalit – 32,76 K

– 32,76 K Celestial Foam – 262,05 K

– 262,05 K Hollow Stone – 16

– 16 Void – 64

Tip: Only once You can only build the Hollow Rock Facility and the Hollow Rock Research Site once.

While the Hollow Rock Facility Build takes a whole lot of resources, building the Hollow Rock Research should hold you over until you are ready to progress. Furthermore, you can always use Hollow Fruits and Hollow Flowers to create Hollow Stone at a very slow rate.

How to Build the Hollow Rock Research Site

Before getting yourself the Hollow Rock Facility, you are going to need the Hollow Rock Research Site. Here are the construction costs of the Hollow Rock Research Site.

Stones Costs Charonite 16,38 K Elmerine 16,38 K Qanetite 16,38 K Beta-Pylene 16,38 K Celestial Foam 16,38 K

The Hollow Rock Research Facility Site creates one Hollow Stone every 120 seconds. It is slower than the Hollow Rock Facility but you need this Machine to get to the Hollow Rock Facility.



The Hollow Rock Facility is used to make Hollow Stone to further progress your factory for progression. Doing this will allow your base to thrive and quickly reach the end game. While it takes a lot of resources, the Hollow Rock Facility is definitely worth the resources and struggle.

