How to beat Venom in Remnant 2

Remnant 2’s boss battles never fail to amaze me, with the Corrupted Harbor’s fight against Venom being one of my most memorable during the campaign. Venom can be found on Root Earth and is a particularly brutal boss to defeat.

If you’re running a melee-focused build, I would recommend switching up to a ranged setup for this fight, as this guy will slice you in two if you get too close.

Defeating Venom in Remnant 2, a guide

Venom has one key weak spot—his chest. His exposed core glows red at his center while his black armor absorbs all other damage, so attack his heart directly for maximum damage.

After entering Venom’s boss room, note the layout of the area. The floor is mostly flat, with a few large spindles of wire and a small guard tower. Use these spindles and the tower as cover. As most of Venom’s attacks are melee-based, you can kite him around the spindles and the tower while dealing damage.

Venom’s melee attacks have ridiculous range. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Venom has a wide range of attacks, most of which do some heavy damage:

Venom will thrust forward twice with his sword , with a delay on the second strike. Hold your dodge for a moment after the first slice as the second does increased damage.

, with a delay on the second strike. Hold your dodge for a moment after the first slice as the second does increased damage. Venom will summon Root branches that appear at random. After a short delay, they’ll fire orbs that deal a small amount of damage. While the damage the orbs deal is minimal, the branches block your movement and should be destroyed immediately to allow for extra space to dodge.

that appear at random. After a short delay, they’ll fire orbs that deal a small amount of damage. While the damage the orbs deal is minimal, the and should be destroyed immediately to allow for extra space to dodge. Venom will raise his sword over his shoulder and slam it down, summoning shards of Root in an area around the slam. Try and avoid the slam and save your dodge for the Roots that emerge.

around the slam. Try and avoid the slam and save your dodge for the Roots that emerge. Venom holds his sword above his head and gestures, then slices with red energy , dealing slashing damage at incredible range . Then, he swings his sword in a circle around him, sending out a wave that deals moderate damage.

, dealing . Then, he swings his sword in a circle around him, that deals moderate damage. Venom will rise and hover in the air then thrust forward, firing two bolts of energy. The energy will stick to a location and explode after a short while . If stuck by this, you’ll receive an indicator above your head to time your dodge, avoiding all damage if correct.

. If stuck by this, you’ll receive an indicator above your head to time your dodge, avoiding all damage if correct. Using his sword, Venom will summon a small orb at a location, which remains for an extended period and deals heavy damage over time if a player is standing in it.

Venom will take to the skies, then throw his sword at you . This does incredibly high amounts of damage, and often one-shot me if I didn’t dodge it in time. Afterward, Venom will rush to his sword’s location and slam the ground , dealing AoE damage.

. This does incredibly high amounts of damage, and me if I didn’t dodge it in time. Afterward, Venom will , dealing AoE damage. Beams of red light will appear around the player’s location on the ground, then blast upwards after a short delay. These beams do heavy damage and stagger you, meaning you’ll likely be hit back-to-back. These beams will force you to move toward Venom, who will continuously plunge his sword into the ground. The key is to strafe perpendicular, moving clockwise around the arena to dodge the beams instead of toward him.

Attack Venom while he is airborne. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Pick your moments of attack carefully. I dealt most of my damage while he was flying in the air before throwing his sword, as his core was exposed and he moved slowly. Eventually, you’ll whittle him down and kill him.

Rewards for defeating Venom in Remnant 2

Defeating Venom will net you three Lumenite Crystals, a Tome of Knowledge, 500 Scrap, and the all-important Dread Core. Take the Dread Core to Ava McCabe at Ward 13 and you will be able to craft the Skewer 2.0 Weapon Mod.

Become Venom. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Skewer Weapon Mod fires a Wretched Spear, similar to Venom’s weapon, that embeds into the first enemy it contacts with. Dealing 125 damage on hit, the spear divides inside the target and then bursts, dealing 140 damage in a three-meter area.

