How to beat the giant 2-headed Biophage in The Callisto Protocol

The Callisto Protocol is a gruesome adventure that lets players loose in the freshly-infested Black Iron prison. Throughout their journey around the prison, players will meet a variety of different monsters, called the Biophage. One of these monsters is about twice as large as the regular variety, with two heads and an arm that’s bigger than the other.

To defeat the giant two-headed Biophage, you’ll need to make sure that you can deal enough damage while staying out of reach of its monstrous arms. Here’s all the information you need to know about defeating the two-headed Biophage in The Callisto Protocol.

How do you defeat the two-headed Biophage in The Callisto Protocol?

To fight off the giant two-headed Biophage, which first appears on the tram, you’ll need to do a specific set of attacks. Because the enemy is so strong, it’s wise to keep your distance whenever feasible and attack with your guns. Fire into the giant Biophage until it’s brought to its knees, then hit it with a three-attack melee combo.

It will then either rip off its right or left side, depending on which one you killed, leaving a gaping hole with bones poking out. Follow the same method a second time to knock the monster flat on its back, killing it for good.

The giant two-headed Biophage is the second strongest in the game, only behind the ultimate boss fight at the end. Players will encounter a handful of these giant monsters in the latter third of the game after they defeat the first one on the tram. As long as you have enough ammo, you should have no problem taking down these monsters.

Just keep shooting until it is on its knees.