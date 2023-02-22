There are a number of robot enemies that players will encounter throughout Atomic Heart, ranging from civilian robots to devastating military and construction machines. One of the most formidable is the player’s first real boss of the game, called Hedgie. It has previously gone viral due to its similarity to the appearance of the Omnidroids in The Incredibles.

This boss poses a formidable threat but there’s also an achievement available if the player can beat the boss in a certain way. Here’s all the information you need to know about how to beat Hedgie and get the Strike achievement in Atomic Heart.

How to beat Hedgie in Atomic Heart

Screengrab via Mundfish

Be aware that the second you enter the hedge garden through one of the openings in the gates or the zipline, you’ll immediately trigger the boss fight. Hedgie will begin spinning around the perimeter of the garden at rapid speed before jumping and landing somewhere near you. It has a few different attacks that you should be aware of, including:

Bouncing on or slamming the ground, sending energy shockwaves out from the ground

A rapid rolling charge in a line toward the player, knocking them to the ground

Swinging arm attacks when in close range of the player

Rolling in a small closed circle, meant to trap the player or build momentum

Spinning like a top, shooting energy projectiles from openings in the side

There are small variations on all of these attacks, but these are largely what players will need to look out for when fighting this boss. It’s best to play it defensively and wait for an opening, especially because this enemy provides you with one pretty frequently. Every so often, whether it runs into a statue or runs out of steam, Hedgie will trip and expose a number of vents to cool itself off.

When those vents appear, aim for one and unload on it with your strongest weapon as quickly as you can. When you destroy one of the exposed vents, it will take a chunk of the enemy’s health away. You can take little shots at Hedgie and chip away at its health that way, but it will be considerably faster if you avoid taking damage and just wait for the weak points to be exposed.

How to get the Strike achievement while fighting Hedgie

When you first run into the arena where Hedgie is waiting, a statue will come up out of the ground to demonstrate the mechanic. If you hide behind it, the robot will eventually charge into it, causing it to fall to the side and explode the weak point mentioned above. Make sure that you use a melee weapon to hit it a few times since the achievement specifies that you can’t use guns of any kind.

You’ll also need to destroy all the statues to get the achievement, so make sure that you’re using the Shok ability in your glove on the small terminals to bring them up. Simply repeat the same process as above, hitting Hedgie’s weak spot with a weapon every time it destroys a statue. Once it’s destroyed the last statue, finish it off with one last melee strike.

That’s all the information you need to know about how to beat Hedgie in Atomic Heart.