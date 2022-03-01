How to activate the Great Rune of the Unborn in Elden Ring

Elden Ring players can earn the Great Rune of the Unborn by beating Rennala, Queen of the Full Moon and headmistress of Raya Lucaria Academy.

She’s located in the Grand Library at Raya Lucaria, where students at the academy trapped her after the Elden Ring was shattered and the world plunged into chaos. Once this boss is defeated, the Great Rune of the Unborn is automatically added to the inventory.

Unlike other Great Runes, the Great Rune of the Unborn cannot be equipped. Instead, it gives players the ability to entirely reset their stats. Speak to Rennala in the Grand Library after the fight is over to activate the rune. She’ll ask players if they’d like to be born anew.

Think twice before pushing forward with magical reincarnation. The process of rebirth requires a Larval Tear each time, which is quite a rare item. There’s one in the Village of the Albinaurics, the spooky town due south of Raya Lucaria across the lake. It’s possible to use Torrent to grab the precious item without fighting any enemies at all. There are other Larval Tears in the Lands Between as well.

Once players have acquired a Larval Tear, they can be reborn by Rennala at any time, using the Great Rune of the Unborn automatically. The process fully resets characters and allows players to reallocate their stats, fixing any mistakes putting levels into the wrong stat or completely changing builds if desired. Again, given the scarcity of Larval Tears, choosing to be reborn is a weighty decision, so think carefully before deciding.