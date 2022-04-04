How many ships are in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga?

Do or do not collect these ships. There is no try.

Lego games always have many collectibles for players to uncover and Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is no exception. One of the many collectibles players will need to spend time unlocking are the many different Star Wars ships available to them.

In total, there are 119 different ships to unlock spread across three categories. The categories are Starships, which are all kinds of basic vessels designed for traversing through space, Capital Ships, which are large-scale military bases, and Micro Ships, which are collectibles.

There are 69 Starships, five Capital Ships, and 45 Micro Ships for players to collect. The menu for collecting these ships can be seen below. Players will only be able to see the silhouette of each ship until they unlock it at which point it will then fill in with the image of the ship.

Screengrab via Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment

Lego discussed what can be players can do with ships in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga in some detail on their official page for the game. While using ships players will have different abilities available to them depending on the type of ship.

Some activities players can engage in while in a ship include traveling to lightspeed, traversing through space, participating in dogfights, and partaking in races. Certain larger ships, such as the Super Star Destroyer, can also be boarded and explored.

Image via Lego

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga releases on April 5 for PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PC.