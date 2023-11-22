How many people play Lethal Company? Player count (November 2023)

Horror co-op game Lethal Company only released on Steam in October 2023, but thanks to its spooky yet spectacular gameplay, more and more players are taking on its loot hunting adventures.

Lethal Company‘s popularity has seen it hitting impressive player counts, but just how many people are scavenging the game’s abandoned moons?

How many people played Lethal Company in November 2023?

Lethal Company was released on Oct. 23 for PC via Steam. But it already listed an impressive feat in terms of average players by day and its peak concurrent player count.

At the time of the writing, Steam Charts, a site sharing various stats of Steam games, shows that Lethal Company is averaging almost 17,000 players over the last 30 days. The game achieved a massive achievement on Nov. 21 after Lethal Company listed a peak concurrent player count of over 123,000. Zeekerss even tweeted the milestone and thanked fans for the continuous support for the game.

While I was asleep Lethal Company passed 100,000 concurrent players. Unbelievable, thank you for playing. Releasing updates for this game will be very fun. pic.twitter.com/VYQgfve4hr — Zeekerss (@ZeekerssRBLX) November 19, 2023

“While I was asleep Lethal Company passed 100,000 concurrent players. Unbelievable, thank you for playing,” Zeekerss said. “Releasing updates for this game will be very fun.”

With the PC-exclusive game already a hit, it is safe to assume that it could also create massive success if it came to consoles in the future. There is no word from Zeekerss about this matter, however, since the game is still in early access.

Lethal Company is available exclusively via Steam. You can check the game’s official Steam listing to know more.