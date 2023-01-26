How many chapters does the Dead Space (2023) remake have?

Dead Space is considered one of the most important horror games from the last two decades, spawning a trilogy and multiple spin-offs. Now the remake is releasing, and some players are curious how the game’s length compares to the original. Fortunately, the game doesn’t last any shorter or longer than it needs to.

Players who enjoyed the pacing of the first game will likely find similar enjoyment with the Dead Space remake. Here’s all the information you need to know about how many chapters Dead Space (2023) will have.

How many chapters will there be in the Dead Space remake?

Like the original, the Dead Space remake will consist of 12 chapters that take players through every department in the USG Ishimura. The game paces its chapters pretty well, with each end serving as a good stopping point if players want to take the game in chunks. That being said, the chapters aren’t exactly the same as other games that use that storytelling mechanic.

In other games from that era that were largely linear, chapters served as a way to let the player know when they’ve moved past a certain part of the game and its world. In Dead Space (2023), however, these are more of a story device than anything else. New areas are unlocked as you progress through the chapters but you can mostly move freely through the ship after that.

There will also be a point when you can no longer return to the ship, but the game makes this very apparent. Make sure that you complete any side quests and get your gear upgraded before leaving the ship so you can carry it over into New Game Plus.