How long is the Dead Space (2023) remake? Approximate time to beat

Dead Space is one of the most popular horror games from the last two decades thanks to the nightmares it was able to instill in players. The remake recreates this impeccably, following a lot of the same pacing as the original game. Many players are curious about how long it will take them to get through this horror game.

Fortunately, it’s not the longest game in the world while still having enough time to tell its story. Here’s all the information you need to know about how long the Dead Space (2023) remake will take to beat.

How long will it take to beat the Dead Space (2023) remake?

There are twelve chapters in the game and each chapter will likely take you around an hour to complete, give or take. This means players can complete the main story of the game in around 14 hours, depending on the difficulty and time they take to collect items and explore areas. The chapters go by quickly, as long as you can deal with the Necromorphs.

After you complete the game for the first time, you can play it in New Game+, which will likely take less time since you know where to go. To get all the achievements for the game, you’d need to play for around 26 to 28 hours through New Game+ to the end.

Dead Space (2023) is a horrifyingly detailed experience that will find a way to make you uneasy no matter how many times you play it. That’s all you need to know about how long it will take you to beat the Dead Space (2023) remake.