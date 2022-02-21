How long does it take to beat Horizon Forbidden West?

The game will keep you busy for quite some time.

Horizon Forbidden West launched on Feb. 18 and PlayStation 4 and 5 players have been exploring the enormous world of the game ever since.

Despite a few complex side quests, an intriguing main story, and many activities scattered around the map, a few players have already completed the newest title from Guerrilla Games.

Naturally, the time it takes to complete Horizon Forbidden West depends on the difficulty you play on, how many side quests you decide to complete during your journey, and a few other factors. Players who plan to focus solely on the main story, though, and only do a few of the side activities and quests, should expect to finish the game in around 25 to 35 hours.

If you’re the type of player that wants to complete all the side quests before finishing the main story, you can expect your Horizon journey to take approximately 45 hours.

Some players are perfectionists and need to complete 100 percent of the game before putting it to the side again. Players like these can spend up to 100 hours on the game, depending, again, on the difficulty.