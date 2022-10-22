How is the performance of Gotham Knights on PC? Answered

Gotham Knights is the latest action-adventure game set in the DC universe, allowing players to take on the role of some of Batman’s many trainees. The game was recently scrutinized when it was announced that the console version’s framerate would be capped at 30 FPS. However, this doesn’t apply to the PC version, with FPS and a lot of other options uncapped.

Many players on PC will likely want to know how it runs, and whether or not they should wait to get it on their consoles. Here’s all you need to know about the performance of Gotham Knights on PC.

How does Gotham Knights run on PC?

Overall, the game runs pretty decently on PC, with the occasional stuttering and dropped frames. However, at its best, it’s very smooth and everything from combat to driving on the Bat-cycle is great fun. When the game drops frames, it’s usually while traveling across the city, be it using your grappling hook or riding on the Bat-cycle.

There are annoying bugs that you’ll encounter, like most newly released games. Occasionally, you’ll be driving or grappling across Gotham when it seems like the world doesn’t load all the way. The character is kind of pulled around for a moment before the game returns to normal.

Unlike the console version, Gotham Knights on PC has a lot of options that players can customize. However, you’ll first need to make sure that your computer meets the minimum requirements in order to run the game proficiently. There are a lot of settings that you can alter, but the game will automatically determine the best graphics for your computer.

The game will set your graphics at the most stable setting, which means the one your PC can run without any issues. It’s still wise to go over these settings to ensure that it will run on your computer adequately and that you can turn off things like motion blur or other options that bother you.