How does Last Standing work in Dead by Daylight?

Dead by Daylight is a popular multiplayer horror game where Survivors must work together to outsmart the viscous Killer hunting them down. The Killer is a player-controlled enemy that must prevent Survivors from escaping, eliminating them one by one. A new update in the Public Test Build will change how the final Survivor and the Killer interact, bringing Memento Moris into the spotlight as players face off in the new Last Standing mode.

The latest Dead by Daylight update introduces a new mechanic when only one survivor is left: Last Standing. The Last Standing game phase occurs when only one Survivor is left and the rest have escaped, died, are dying, or are stuck on a hook. The Killer and Survivor both experience heightened senses and a wider field of view.

Rescuing another Survivor ends the Last Standing phase, but if the final Survivor is downed, the Killer’s Memento Mori is triggered and the game ends. Both final players will be moved to a preset point on the map, and the Killer’s Memento Mori animation begins. The other Survivors are killed by The Entity.

The latest update also allows the Survivors to stand up after being on the ground for 45 seconds without using a perk. But this new option also changes the way a few perks work. A few perks no longer grant the ability for Survivors to stand on their own, and a couple of perks also no longer allow Killers to Miro Survivors as it is now a default option.

Here is a list of the affected perks and abilities:

Unbreakable

Soul Gard

No Mither

Boon: Exponential

Hex: Devour Hope

Rancor

The update to the way Memento Moris work also means Memento Mori offerings no longer have a use. The offerings now provide Bloodpoints based on the number of Survivors killed when you complete a finishing Mori.

Here is a breakdown of the Bloodpoints received for each Mori:

Cypress Memento Mori: Gain 8,000 Bloodpoints if at least two Survivors are killed and the match ends in a Finishing Mori.

Ivory Memento Mori: Gain 12,000 Bloodpoints if at least three Survivors are killed and the match ends in a Finishing Mori.

Ebony Memento Mori: Gain 20,000 Bloodpoints if at least four Survivors are killed and the match ends in a Finishing Mori.

The Last Standing and other updates will not be included in Dead by Daylight’s 6.3.0 update since the developers want feedback from the community as they continue developing the features for a future release.