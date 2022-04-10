How to unlock Darth Maul’s Scimitar in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga

Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga allows the fans of the franchise to enjoy their favorite storylines while playing as different characters. Players looking to continue their journey as Darth Maul, for instance, will want to unlock his full set, including his signature Scimitar.

To unlock the Scimitar, players will need to complete the Hangar Bout Shooting Gallery mission, which is located in Theed. You can’t complete this challenge if you aren’t wearing a Royal Guard uniform, however. The easiest way to get the uniform will be by selecting Captain Typho as your character since he’ll already be wearing the uniform. If you’d like to keep your current character, you’ll need to make your way to the hangar entrance and collect the required items at the location.

The Hangar Bout Shooting Gallery mission is straightforward enough. It’s a firing range with several targets popping up throughout the allotted time, so precision and quickness are key. Scoring a total of 2,500 points will be enough to unlock Darth Maul’s Scimitar. After unlocking the ship, you’ll need to purchase it through the ship menu for 100,000 Studs, which can be quickly obtained if you unlock Stud modifiers.

If you can’t seem to score enough points to achieve a gold medal in the Hangar Bout Shooting Gallery mission, you can check out walkthrough guides that will showcase the most optimal way to complete the mission.