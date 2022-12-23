Prepare yourself for another game that’s bound to break keyboards and controllers. Dark and Darker is bringing a new FPS PvPvE adventure to your screens, in 2023 and there are mechanics that need explaining.

This FPS dungeon experience sets you up to fight everything and everyone. You’ll have to organize with your fellow survivors as this game will require all the know-how to tackle all grueling monsters and locate the mythical treasures that are scattered around each dungeon.

You’ll have to survive while being followed by treasure hunters, adding another layer of intensity to an already stressful but fun experience.

Campfires tend to be used in a lot of titles, but they sometimes have different uses. Dark and Darker uses campfires, and we’re about to tell you why.

How do I use campfires in Dark and Darker?

Image via IRONMACE

Campfires typically regenerate health and stamina or are just a lovely spot to wait out the darker hours of the night before setting off on an adventure in the morning.

In Dark and Darker campfires are divided into different tiers. Each tier has a varying length it’ll remain lit for. Once you’ve put the campfire down, the timer begins. As soon as you sit, you’ll start to regenerate your health incrementally. Once the fire has died, you’ll be forced to stand up, kicking you out of your relaxing slumber.

Your spells will also return if you sit by the fire. The longer you sit at the campfire, the more your spell charges will regenerate. So, both your health and your spells will be renewed.

Get some ghost stories and sit by the campfire with your fellow gamers, and regenerate before you’re back fighting dangerous monsters and avoiding treasure hunters.

Dark and Darker is a punishing game, and you’ll need the rest.