House Flipper 2 system requirements: PC specifications

House Flipper 2 has been out for a few weeks, and you might be wondering if your PC can handle it. While House Flipper games have never been about graphics, this second installment demands more from your PC.

Minimum system requirements for House Flipper 2

Fix it and flip it. Image by Frozen District

If you just want to get this game to run, you don’t need a strong machine. As long as you have a decent processor and GPU, you shouldn’t have any trouble running this game on low settings. To run the game, you’re going to need the following specs:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 580 4GB / NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1060 6GB Processor AMD Ryzen 5 1st generation / Intel Core i5 7th generation Memory 8 GB Ram Storage 6 GB Operating System Windows 10 64-bit DirectX 11

Recommended system requirements for House Flipper 2

When it comes to recommended settings, House Flipper 2 is a bit more demanding than its predecessor. If you want to buy and sell houses on the highest settings, here are the specs that the developers recommend:

Graphics Card AMD Radeon RX 5700 8GB / NVIDIA RTX 2070 8GB Processor AMD Ryzen 5 3rd generation / Intel Core i5 10th generation Memory 16 GB Ram Storage 6 GB Operating System Windows 10 64-bit DirectX 11

Is House Flipper 2 well-optimized on PC?

Dinner plates in the living room? No thanks. Image by Frozen District

According to Steam user reviews, House Flipper 2 runs well on PC. Most positive and negative reviews seem to agree the game runs fairly well without many issues. With that said, many claim that the game is asking too much for what it offers. While the graphics are definitely a step up from the first House Flipper, many users believe the game demands too much from your CPU and GPU.

The game is also optimized to run on Steam Deck. But because of how demanding the game can be, expect your Steam Deck battery to dry quicker than usual.

Overall, the game runs well, as long as you have the hardware for it, even though it should run just as well on much weaker hardware.