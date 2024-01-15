Category:
House Flipper 2 custom houses and jobs, explained

Can I start decorating now?
Jan 15, 2024
A character holds up a picture of a house from House Flipper 2
Image by Frozen District

House Flipper 2 doesn’t have mods, instead, you can download custom houses and custom jobs, which offer more content when you’ve finished the main game.

But what exactly are custom jobs and houses in House Flipper 2, and how can you download them? Read on to find out.

What are custom jobs in House Flipper 2?

In House Flipper 2, you can take on jobs by fixing a house, cleaning it up, or installing rooms the property owner wants. Although there are no mods for House Flipper 2, the community has taken it upon themselves to create custom jobs where you can renovate floorplans or remove rubble. 

A House with a Problem is one of the custom jobs you can download created by pbox where you’ll need to restore this beautiful home to its former glory. There was a chaotic party that burned the place, and it’s up to you to fix it. Make sure you take out the trash, sweep up the ashes, and restore the walls destroyed by the partygoers to earn cash. 

Another custom job you can look into focuses on a modern home. This City House has five bedrooms, two balconies, and a carport. You’ll receive an email from 3D3Nart CEO, who needs you to clean up graffiti caused by teenagers and get rid of debris scattered around. The job was created by 3D3N and there are plenty of repairs you can do to satisfy the client. 

A living room in House Flipper 2
Even more homes to decorate | Image by Frozen District

What are custom houses in House Flipper 2

If you’re looking to find houses to design instead of jobs to get done, there are some custom houses creators in the House Flipper 2 community have made. My favorite part of House Flipper 2 has to be painting rooms or buying appliances for my space.

With custom houses, creators clean up the majority of the mess for you so you can focus on your interior design abilities. The Rustic Hideaway is a beautiful estate for players who want to escape city life and live in a rural environment. Minecraftmomma101 has created a three-bedroom, three-bathroom home that needs minimal cleanup. 

Another custom house you can download is a modern mansion that’s completely unfurnished. Imagine the possibilities with an unfurnished home that doesn’t need rooms built or floors scrubbed. Novarden created the modern mansion in hopes of some players giving it life by adding landscaping or placing furniture inside. 

How to download custom houses and custom jobs in House Flipper 2 

Before you add these custom jobs and homes into your game, ensure mods are enabled. You can do this by clicking on the Main Menu, selecting Settings, choosing Gameplay, and then Mods to turn it on. 

After checking if mods are turned on, find which custom job or custom home you want to download. I already gave you some of my favorite ones, so if you like my picks, click subscribe on the relevant house. 

Go to your Main menu and click Sandbox Mode and Mods to see a list of houses and jobs. Now, you need to download the house or job and unzip the .zip file. Import your mods by clicking the Import button and locating the unzipped file. 

At this time, you can only use mods in Sandbox Mode, and maybe in the future, you can use your funds to renovate. 

