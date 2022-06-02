Horizon Forbidden West receives massive update, adding ‘New Game +’ and more

Horizon Forbidden West has not been forgotten, and during PlayStation’s State of Play presentation, fans were treated to news of a surprise update headed to the game today.

This new update for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation 5 brings a ton of new content to the game that wasn’t available on launch, including new difficulties, trophies, and more.

New Game + is the biggest addition that is headed to the game today. This mode will allow players to replay the game’s enthralling story with a new level of difficulty while keeping all of the upgrades that they gathered during their first playthrough. Furthermore, there is now an Ultra Hard difficulty available to select when kicking off a new game or venturing through the game again in New Game +.

Gameplay-wise, you can now reset skill functionality from the game’s menu. You can also customize Aloy’s armor, providing new looks to spice things up. To facilitate these, new rewards have been added in New Game +, which include weapons, dyes, and face paints. There is also a new trophy set that has been added to the game for players to collect as they venture through the game.

Of course, it wasn’t just new content added with Patch 1.14. There were fixes to known issues regarding the game’s performance, stability, and bug fixes delivered for a ton of content related to general gameplay, main quests, and side quests.

State of Play wasn’t just about this upgrade for Horizon, though. Fans also got a new glimpse at the upcoming PSVR2 title Horizon VR: Call of the Mountain.

Players can hop into the Horizon Forbidden West action right now since this update is already live and available to install.