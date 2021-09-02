Horizon Forbidden West pre-order details revealed

Aloy’s journey will continue in the next iteration of the highly successful Horizon Zero Dawn franchise—and fans can pre-order Horizon Forbidden West today. Collectors edition details were also revealed.

Horizon Forbidden West will be released on Feb. 18, 2022, but pre-orders went live today across the globe. Those who make any physical pre-order purchase will also receive the Nora Legacy Outfit and Spear to use in the game. The codes for those items will be available for redemption in the PlayStation Store after the game is released.

Horizon Forbidden West pre-order options

There are several options for fans of the franchise to get their hands on. There’s a Digital Deluxe Edition, Special Edition, Collector’s Edition, and Regalla Edition.

Horizon Forbidden West pre-orders are live now.



Continue Aloy’s journey with full details on the Digital Deluxe Edition, Collector's Edition, pre-order bonuses, and more: https://t.co/1R8ikEpmNb pic.twitter.com/3PGHpHCHdN — PlayStation (@PlayStation) September 2, 2021

The Digital Deluxe Edition includes both PS4 and PS5 versions of the game, two special outfits, two special weapons, an in-game Resources Pack, an in-game Apex Clawstrider Machine Strike Piece, an exclusive photo mode pose and face paint, a digital artbook, digital soundtrack, and a digital version of The Sunhawk, which is a Horizon Zero Dawn graphic novel. The cost for this edition is $79.99 on PS5 and $69.99 on PS4

Image via Sony

The Special Edition includes a SteelBook with a physical disc copy for either the PS4 or PS5 and also has a digital soundtrack and a mini artbook. None of the in-game items are available in this pre-order collection and there are limited quantities available for purchase. The cost for this edition is $79.99.

Image via Sony

The Collector’s Edition includes all the in-game goodies that the Deluxe Edition has but includes some physical items. The pack comes in a SteelBook display case and includes a custom sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue, as well as the mini artbook in the Special Edition. There’s no physical copy of the game in this edition, though. Copies of the game are distributed by a voucher inside the box. The cost for this edition is $199.99.

Image via Sony

The last and beefiest option is the Regalla Edition. It contains everything in the Collector’s Edition, except the custom-sculpted Tremortusk and Aloy statue look different and more grand. Included are two art print cards, replica Sunwing and Clawstrider Machine Physical Strike Pieces, and a canvas map. There’s still no physical copy of the game to be found here, so fans who want the Regalla and Collector’s Editions but also want a physical copy of the game will have to purchase it separately. The cost for this edition is $259.99.

Image via Sony

Pre-orders for physical editions may take some time to show up on websites around the globe, but when they do become available, there will be limited quantities available for purchase.

The Horizon franchise has been highly successful and fans are eager to get their hands on the next chapter of Aloy’s story. Players will have to wait a bit longer, though, since the game’s release date isn’t until next year. But with all of the goodies the game offers, fans are hoping that it’s worth the wait.