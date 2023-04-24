Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores suffers review bombing for ‘woke agenda’

Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores is the latest DLC for the popular action RPG adventure game. Although fans of this franchise were excited about this expansion, it has been hit by a review bombing pile-on for its apparent “woke agenda.’

Many of the reviews said they were unhappy with this expansion’s love story, with some claiming the LGBTQ+ nature of the characters was unexpected and apparently came out of nowhere. Players suggested in a number of reviews this week that they “just wanted to enjoy the storyline” and explore new areas but felt Sony was trying to push a “woke agenda.“

Even some who love the franchise said in several other April reviews they were ‘highly disappointed’ not just with the LGBTQ+ agenda but also with the story itself too.

According to them, the story felt lackluster compared to what was promised and was ‘poorly written’ due to the lack of information, no hints of the future, and what felt like a forced relationship. Many also noted the characters felt quite “dull” and “bland.”

Right now the Horizon expansion sits at a 3.1 user rating.

The DLC has collected some positive reviews despite the review bombing. Those more positive ratings state that the graphics and visuals are stunning. Others commented that most of the fights and quests were exciting and fun.

The heavily review-bombed user rating also stands in stark contrast to the critic scores, which clocked the game in at closer to 82. On Metacritic, at the time of writing, there are 27 positive reviews from professionals and just two mixed reviews. There have been zero negative responses from these same critics.

The extended map provided additional areas for players to explore, which was exciting if you’re a Horizon Forbidden West fan. And others have said the DLC was excellent but felt there “wasn’t enough content.“

The Burning Shores DLC is available to play on PlayStation 5.