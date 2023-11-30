Homeworld 3 system requirements: PC specifications

Homeworld 3’s launch is almost here, and thankfully, the system requirements for your PC will not require you to have NASA-level equipment. However, there are various system configurations to suit most older and newer gaming PCs.

While Homeworld 3 can be quite demanding in terms of PC specs, it will allow players with older parts to enjoy the game on low graphic settings. If you’re looking forward to playing one of the original real-time strategy franchises, check if your PC can run Homeworld 3.

Homeworld 3 system requirements for PC and laptop

Image via Gearbox and Blackbird Interactive

Even if you have older components and are running 1080p, you can still play Homeworld 3 on your PC or laptop. If you don’t have at least 12GB of RAM and 40GB of available storage space on an HDD, you won’t be able to meet the minimum requirements.

Homeworld 3: minimum PC and laptop system requirements

Operating System : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3500X

Intel i5-8600K / AMD Ryzen 5 3500X RAM: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM GPU: GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 / Intel ARC A380

GeForce GTX 1060 / Radeon RX 580 / Intel ARC A380 Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 VRAM: 6GB

6GB Storage: 40GB HDD

Homeworld 3: recommended PC and laptop system requirements

Operating System : Windows 10 (64-bit)

: Windows 10 (64-bit) CPU: Intel I7-11700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X

Intel I7-11700K / AMD Ryzen 5 5600X RAM: 16GB

16GB GPU: NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 / Intel ARC A580

NVIDIA RTX 2070 / AMD RX 5700 / Intel ARC A580 Direct X: Version 12

Version 12 VRAM: 8GB

8GB Storage: 40GB HDD

Homeworld 3: PC requirements to run on high

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 2070S, or AMD RX 6600 XT, or Intel Arc A770

NVIDIA RTX 2070S, or AMD RX 6600 XT, or Intel Arc A770 VRAM: 8 GB VRAM

8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 40 GB

40 GB Resolution: 1440p

Homeworld 3: PC requirements to run on ultra

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X

Intel Core i7-13700K or AMD Ryzen 9 7900X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6900 XT

NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6900 XT VRAM: 12 GB VRAM

12 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 40 GB

40 GB Resolution: 2160p

Homeworld 3: PC requirements to run on Ray Tracing low

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5500

Intel Core i5-10600K or AMD Ryzen 5 5500 Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD RX 6650 XT

NVIDIA RTX 3060 or AMD RX 6650 XT VRAM: 8 GB VRAM

8 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 40 GB

40 GB Resolution: 1080p

Homeworld 3: PC requirements to run on Ray Tracing high

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X

Intel Core i7-12700K or AMD Ryzen 7 5800X Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6900 XT

NVIDIA RTX 3080 or AMD RX 6900 XT VRAM: 12 GB VRAM

12 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 40 GB

40 GB Resolution: 1440p

Homeworld 3: PC requirements to run on Ray Tracing ultra

OS: Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit

Windows 10 64-Bit or Windows 11 64-Bit Processor: Intel Core i7-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D

Intel Core i7-14900K or AMD Ryzen 9 7950X3D Memory: 16 GB RAM

16 GB RAM Graphics: NVIDIA RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900 XTX

NVIDIA RTX 4080 or AMD RX 7900 XTX VRAM: 16 GB VRAM

16 GB VRAM DirectX: Version 12

Version 12 Storage: 40 GB

40 GB Resolution: 20160p

How to check your PC and laptop’s specifications

If you want to play Homeworld 3 but aren’t sure about your PC or laptop’s specifications, you can find them out through your system requirements in the Direct X Diagnostic Tool, which you can see by following these steps:

Press Win + R.

Type ‘dxdiag’ in the window.

Press ‘enter.’

Select ‘yes’ on the PC information window pop-up.

On the screen, you’ll be able to see your PC or laptop system requirements, and if you want to see your GPU or VRAM, you can do so under the Display tab.

Now you know the specs and how to check your own, you can ensure you have the necessary requirements to play Homeworld 3 when it launches in Feb. 2024.