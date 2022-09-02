Hogwarts Legacy will not include Quidditch

The famous wizarding sport Quidditch from the Harry Potter franchise won’t be available in the upcoming RPG Hogwarts Legacy.

The FAQ page of the game’s official website revealed that the famous sport from the books and movies of the Harry Potter franchise will not be playable in the game. But the developers also assured fans that broom race challenges will be coming to Hogwarts Legacy.

“Quidditch is not playable in Hogwarts Legacy,” the game’s official website reads. “However, broom flight for traversal and broom race challenges are part of the game. Players will also fly brooms to explore new and familiar locations surrounding Hogwarts Castle.”

Other points that were discussed and confirmed in the FAQ page include the confirmation of the Hogwarts Castle as an explorable place in the game, the ability to tame, mount, and ride some magical beasts, and the description of the “Room of Requirement,” which is “an important secret of Hogwarts that helps players customize and grow their abilities.” Microtransactions are also not part of the game.

Hogwarts Legacy received a new gameplay trailer in the recently held Gamescom Opening Night Live last Aug. 23. The game will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC on Feb. 10, 2023.

“Hogwarts Legacy is an immersive, open-world action RPG set in the world first introduced in the Harry Potter books,” the game’s official description reads. “For the first time, experience Hogwarts in the 1800s. Your character is a student who holds the key to an ancient secret that threatens to tear the wizarding world apart.”