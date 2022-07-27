Hogwarts Legacy art book details hint at game’s possible release date

Some new information about an art book for Hogwarts Legacy, the upcoming RPG set in the Harry Potter universe, suggests what could possibly be the game’s release date.

Some fans who pre-ordered the art book, known as The Art and Making of Hogwarts Legacy: Exploring the Unwritten Wizarding World, received emails about their pre-orders (as seen by VGC). These emails mentioned a release date of Dec. 6, 2022, for the art book. Nothing has been confirmed so far, but it could also be the same launch date for Hogwarts Legacy.

An item listing seen on Reddit suggests the game might be released in December as well. Also, as noted by a user on the subreddit, another Warner Bros. game, namely Gotham Knights, will be released during the same launch date as its art book scheduled for Oct. 25, 2022.

The rumors about Hogwarts Legacy follow leaks about the game. These are reported to be hidden files from the game’s official website indicating that various editions of Hogwarts Legacy can be purchased, such as the deluxe and collector’s edition.

The same leaker also listed the contents of the latter edition, which according to them, includes the base game, a Thestral Mount, a Dark Arts Cosmetic Pack, Dark Arts Battle Arena, Dark Arts Garrison Hat, access to the game 72 hours before launch, a Kelpie Robe, steel case, and a floating ancient magic wand with a book.

Hogwarts Legacy will be released for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Switch, and PC.