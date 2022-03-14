Hi-Rez and Titan Forge to release new Peace for Ukraine Athena skin in Smite

It looks like Hi-Rez Studios is increasing its efforts to raise awareness of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Smite players will soon be able to purchase a new Athena skin, with all proceeds going to UNICEF for the aid of children in Ukraine, the game’s official Twitter account announced today.

Divine Deities,



Alongside the existing aid efforts of @HiRezStudios, we at Titan Forge are releasing Peace for Ukraine Athena in Update 9.3. All proceeds from this skin will be donated to @UNICEF to aid children and families in Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/GhU48UjYjy — SMITE (@SMITEGame) March 14, 2022

Peace for Ukraine Athena shows the warrior goddess donning the colors of Ukraine’s flag. Peace for Ukraine Athena will join Smite as part of the Heavenly Light update with Patch 9.3. That means you can expect to see Peace for Ukraine Athena in the shop starting on March 22.

Earlier this month, Hi-Rez Studios CEO Stewart Chisam revealed that the company will be donating 100 percent of its revenue from Russia for the months of March and April to UNICEF. With Peace for Ukraine Athena, Hi-Rez will surely raise even more money for UNICEF in hopes of aiding the children of Ukraine.

UNICEF says funds gathered to help children of Ukraine are being used for a variety of things, according to its website, including meeting the escalating needs for safe water and health care, as well as providing vital humanitarian supplies, the first batch of which arrived in Western Ukraine on March 5. For more information on how you can donate to UNICEF and aid its efforts to help the children of Ukraine, click here.

Additionally, you can pitch in by purchasing Peace for Ukraine Athena in Smite when it goes live on March 22.