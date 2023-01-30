Hi-Fi Rush achievement guide: All achievements in Hi-Fi Rush

All achievements in Hi-Fi Rush and how to unlock them.

Hi-Fi Rush is a colorful, musically-driven game where you play as Chai, a wannabe rockstar. While enjoying some of the more popular tracks from bands such as Nine Inch Nails and The Prodigy, Chai and his friends must battle against an evil tech company.

During the stages, you’ll encounter many enemies that you must defeat. And you’ll meet other characters that you’ll want on your team. Not only that, but you can also earn achievements, some of which are secret, some can be achieved by simply completing the game levels, and others can be unlocked by pulling off certain moves.

So what are all the achievements you can earn in Hi-Fi Rush?

All achievements in Hi-Fi Rush

In Hi-Fi Rush, there are currently 61 achievements for you to unlock and earn.

1) And the crowd goes wild!

To unlock this achievement for thirty Gamerscores, you must finish the game on Very Hard difficulty and complete every level.

2) Easy Listening:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must finish the game on Easy difficulty and complete every level.

3) I think I deserve some praise here!:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must finish the game on Hard difficulty and complete every level.

4) I am a good person who likes to help:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must help three Vandelay robots with their issues.

5) I’m trying to FOCUS HERE!:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must find and shoot down all the hovering announcement drones.

6) I saw all those hits coming a measure away!:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must parry every non-boss enemy’s Rhythm Parry attacks perfectly.

7) Didn’t skip a beat!:

To unlock this achievement for fifty Gamerscores, you must finish the game and complete every level on the difficulty, Rhythm Master.

8) I can’t see this ever being a problem again:

To unlock this achievement for fifty Gamerscores, you must solve the problem in an epic battle.

9) Thanks for the free chip, Peppermint!:

You must purchase and equip your first upgrade chip to unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores.

10) Chip-tuned:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must increase your chip slots to maximum capacity.

11) I play my own way!:

To unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores, you must purchase and equip your first Special Attack.

12) Whoa! There’s ANOTHER health bar!?:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must increase your health and unlock the second tier.

13) I think that’s enough health for now:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must completely upgrade your health bar by collecting all of the Life Gauges.

14) Fully Powered Up!:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must upgrade your Reverb Gauge to the maximum.

15) I have to read these things?:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must uncover and read half of the Vandelay Vlogs on campus.

16) I have to read ALL of these things?:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must uncover and read every Vandelay Vlog on campus.

17) Feeling the beat!:

To unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores, you must successfully land twenty beat-hit attacks on enemies.

18) Beat-hit mania:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must successfully land five hundred beat-hit attacks on enemies.

19) You got this, Peppermint?:

To unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores, you must destroy ten barriers using Peppermint.

20) You must like calling me in, Chai:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must destroy fifty barriers using Peppermint.

21) Z-shielding’s got nothing on us!:

To unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores, you must shatter ten enemy shields using Macaron.

22) I think I found your calling, Macaron:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must shatter fifty enemy shields using Macaron.

23) Perfect Parry:

To unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores, you must successfully parry with perfect timing fifteen times.

24) Perfecter Parry-er!:

To unlock this achievement for twenty-five Gamerscores, you must successfully parry two hundred times with perfect timing.

25) Uh. They were broken when I got here:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must destroy two hundred Vandelay security robots.

26) That’s a lot of junk metal…:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must destroy five hundred Vandelay security robots.

27) OK, well, THEY came after ME!:

To unlock this achievement for thirty Gamerscores, you must destroy one thousand of the Vandelay security robots.

28) Kissing the sky!:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must successfully perform fifty Aerial Raves.

29) We’re Jammin’:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must successfully pull off twenty Jam Combos.

30) I’m not done with you yet:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must overkill twenty of your enemies.

31) First, we parry, then we counter:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must perform twenty parry counters using any of your partners.

32) Now, this is how you fight like a team!:

To unlock this achievement for thirty Gamerscores, you must perform one-hundred parry counters using any of your partners.

33) My Ultimate Setlist:

To unlock this achievement for thirty Gamerscores, you must complete all floors in the Rhythm Tower.

34) I look cool. But I can look COOLER.:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must equip any costume.

35) What a journey it was…:

To unlock this achievement for thirty Gamerscores, you must complete the hideout’s Wall of Fame.

36) This was… not what I expected.:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must have your hideout decorated by “The Artist.”

37) There’s such a thing as TOO helpful:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must find and engage with every Smidge. And complete his practice tips.

38) Have we met before?:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must first find Vandelay HR’s investigator and then listen to all of its monologues.

39) Who put gears in there?:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must destroy your first golden statue of Kale.

40) Alright, that felt AWESOME!:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must defeat your first enemy with a Rhythm Parry Attack.

41) I hit things with a guitar really well.:

To unlock this achievement for thirty Gamerscores, you must finish a stage with an S rank for every Chorus. And this can be completed at any difficulty.

42) I’m untouchable!:

To unlock this achievement for thirty Gamerscores, you must finish a stage without taking any damage. And this can be completed at any difficulty.

43) You can pet the cat!:

To unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores, you must play with the cat, 808, in the hideout.

44) Well, that was a rush!:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must finish the game and have completed every level on Normal difficulty.

45) Wanna hear my playlist?:

You must alter the hideout’s background music to unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores.

46) Does that say weakpoint?:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must destroy the first boss’s, QA-1MIL’s, face and reveal its shame.

47) I told you I’d be fine, Peppermint!:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must complete the ride-through production on the transit rail without taking any damage.

48) You ever parry a volcano?:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must successfully parry a volcanic rock outside R&D.

49) OK, I THINK I know what I’m doing now:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must successfully pull off every combo and attack while in the Training Room.

50) With our powers combined…and to the rhythm…:

To unlock this achievement for ten Gamerscores, you must perfectly time the takedown of your most enormous enemy in a musical finale.

51) Secret: Check out my moves!:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must purchase every combo and partner attack.

52) Secret: This is a breeze!:

To unlock this achievement for twenty Gamerscores, you must put out fifty fires in battle with Korsica.

53) Secret: Out in a puff of smoke:

To unlock this achievement for five Gamerscores, you must put out ten fires in battle with Korsica.

54) Secret: Problem solved… wait, what?:

To unlock this achievement for thirty Gamerscores, you must discover the mystery behind the SPECTRA doors on campus.

55) Secret: Who’s the boss now?:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must take it up with the CEO and win.

56) Secret: Time to pay up!:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must settle the bill with the head of finance.

57) Secret: Headliner:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must become the showstopper for the marketing head.

58) Secret: The Negotiator:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must remove the head of security.

58) Secret: This will cost you big time:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must drain the development’s budget and remove creative control.

60) Secret: Cream of the Crop:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must win a battle against the head of production.

61) Secret: Start with a bang!:

To unlock this achievement for fifteen Gamerscores, you must destroy the last line of defense at Quality Assurance.