Herman Miller and Logitech unveil $1,500 gaming chair

A partnership between chair-maker Herman Miller and PC peripheral company Logitech has birthed a pricey gamer chair, the companies revealed today.

The team-up was originally announced earlier in the year. But today, the curtain has been pulled back on the Herman Miller x Logitech G Embody Gaming Chair, which can be ordered now for $1,495.

At long last, we're thrilled to introduce you to our gaming setup with @logitechg, enhanced with gamers in mind. Shop now to experience better health, and a better game: https://t.co/3GeDDZ3SJj pic.twitter.com/EisZKopqHq — Herman Miller (@HermanMiller) July 22, 2020

The chair looks like an altered version of Herman Miller’s hugely popular Embody model, tweaked to better suit gamers and their posture. It also adds cooling foam to the seat to help with those long, heated gaming sessions. The seat looks more like an office chair than a typical gaming chair, so that’s a plus, too.

“Embody was originally designed with the input of more than 30 physicians and PhDs in biomechanics, vision, physical therapy, and ergonomics,” the Herman Miller website says. “Now, we’ve researched how gamers sit and enhanced the original design in partnership with Logitech G.”

The price will scare many people away, but a chair like this is a long-term investment, especially for people who work and play in a chair for long hours each day.

The chair can be ordered now on Herman Miller’s website, where you can also find all of the chair’s specifications. It comes with a 12-year warranty and free shipping.