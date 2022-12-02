The Marvel universe is big, as is this cast.

The demon Lilith has awoken and the Marvel universe is under attack by hell. It’s time for the Midnight Suns to join forces with the Avengers and other heroes to save the world yet again.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns has arrived and the sprawling RPG by the makers of XCOM is a hit with gamers everywhere. It’s a lengthy strategy RPG with character customization, a card-based battle system, and a ton to explore.

Midnight Suns features a massive cast of Marvel heroes and some of the voice actors attached to them are synonymous with the characters, like Steve Blum as Wolverine. Blum has played Logan on several occasions, dating back as far as nearly 20 years.

Other notable actors include Yuri Lowenthal reprising his role as Spider-Man, as he did in 2018’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, and Hollywood actor Michael Jai White as Blade.

Here’s the full list of characters and their voice actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.

Marvel’s Midnight Suns voice cast list

Image via 2K Games

Hunter Female – Elizabeth Grullon

Hunter Male – Matthew Mercer

Doctor Strange – Rick Pasqualone

Blade – Michael Jai White

Captain America – Brian Bloom

Captain Marvel – Erica Lindbeck

Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal

Iron Man – Josh Keaton

Magik – Laura Bailey

Nico Minoru – Lyrica Okano

Wolverine – Steve Blum

Scarlet Witch – Emily O’Brien

Robbie Reyes – Giancarlo Sabogal

Ghost Rider – Darin De Paul

Bruce Banner – William Salyers

Hulk – Fred Tatasciore

Image via 2K Games

Crossbones – Rick Wasserman

Doctor Faustus – Time Winters

Mephisto – Jason Isaacs

Sabretooth – Peter lurie

Lilith – Jennifer Hale

Chthon – Darin De Paul

Fallen Hulk – Fred Tatasciore

Fallen Scarlet Witch – Emily O’Brien

Fallen Venom – Darin De Paul

Fallen Sabretooth – Peter Lurie

Agatha Harkness – Courtenay Taylor

Caretaker – Vanessa Marshall

Johnny Blaze – Graham McTavish

Nick Fury – Ray Chase

Image via 2K Games

Shield Agent – Brian Bloom

Nest Mother – Jennifer Hale

Revenant – Lani Minella

Dread Maiden – Laila Berzins

Guardian – Fred Tatasciore

Agaphisto – Jason Isaacs

Mysterious Creature – Jason Isaacs

Doctor Doom – Graham McTavish

Howard Stark – Peter Lurie

Additional voices Jon Curry Sean Chiplock Vic Chao Ray Chase Neil Kaplan Griffin Burns Caitlyn Elizabeth Jeff Schine Dawn Bennett Billy Kametz



Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It will launch at a later date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.