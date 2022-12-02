The demon Lilith has awoken and the Marvel universe is under attack by hell. It’s time for the Midnight Suns to join forces with the Avengers and other heroes to save the world yet again.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns has arrived and the sprawling RPG by the makers of XCOM is a hit with gamers everywhere. It’s a lengthy strategy RPG with character customization, a card-based battle system, and a ton to explore.
Midnight Suns features a massive cast of Marvel heroes and some of the voice actors attached to them are synonymous with the characters, like Steve Blum as Wolverine. Blum has played Logan on several occasions, dating back as far as nearly 20 years.
Other notable actors include Yuri Lowenthal reprising his role as Spider-Man, as he did in 2018’s Spider-Man for PlayStation 4, and Hollywood actor Michael Jai White as Blade.
Here’s the full list of characters and their voice actors in Marvel’s Midnight Suns.
Marvel’s Midnight Suns voice cast list
- Hunter Female – Elizabeth Grullon
- Hunter Male – Matthew Mercer
- Doctor Strange – Rick Pasqualone
- Blade – Michael Jai White
- Captain America – Brian Bloom
- Captain Marvel – Erica Lindbeck
- Spider-Man – Yuri Lowenthal
- Iron Man – Josh Keaton
- Magik – Laura Bailey
- Nico Minoru – Lyrica Okano
- Wolverine – Steve Blum
- Scarlet Witch – Emily O’Brien
- Robbie Reyes – Giancarlo Sabogal
- Ghost Rider – Darin De Paul
- Bruce Banner – William Salyers
- Hulk – Fred Tatasciore
- Crossbones – Rick Wasserman
- Doctor Faustus – Time Winters
- Mephisto – Jason Isaacs
- Sabretooth – Peter lurie
- Lilith – Jennifer Hale
- Chthon – Darin De Paul
- Fallen Hulk – Fred Tatasciore
- Fallen Scarlet Witch – Emily O’Brien
- Fallen Venom – Darin De Paul
- Fallen Sabretooth – Peter Lurie
- Agatha Harkness – Courtenay Taylor
- Caretaker – Vanessa Marshall
- Johnny Blaze – Graham McTavish
- Nick Fury – Ray Chase
- Shield Agent – Brian Bloom
- Nest Mother – Jennifer Hale
- Revenant – Lani Minella
- Dread Maiden – Laila Berzins
- Guardian – Fred Tatasciore
- Agaphisto – Jason Isaacs
- Mysterious Creature – Jason Isaacs
- Doctor Doom – Graham McTavish
- Howard Stark – Peter Lurie
- Additional voices
- Jon Curry
- Sean Chiplock
- Vic Chao
- Ray Chase
- Neil Kaplan
- Griffin Burns
- Caitlyn Elizabeth
- Jeff Schine
- Dawn Bennett
- Billy Kametz
Marvel’s Midnight Suns is available now on PC, Xbox Series X|S, and PlayStation 5. It will launch at a later date for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch.