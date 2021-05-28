Here’s the E3 2021 press conference schedule

And all of the non-E3 gaming events, too.

It’s that wonderful time of year again, gamers. E3 season is upon us and there’s sure to be plenty of big gaming news and announcements coming soon.

The 2021 season of E3 is different than in years past, though. Many companies have splintered off of E3 to form their own showings, like Sony, Ubisoft, and EA, while others are a part of the E3 show itself. Either way, there’s a lot of big things in the gaming world to look forward to over the next few months.

Watch this year’s live #E32021 broadcast June 12-15th on any of our channels:https://t.co/vGYfUfVSyBhttps://t.co/pLdD6oLrDuhttps://t.co/rdzpYdDZS8



or RIGHT HERE on our twitter, where we’ll be streaming the show & sharing lots of great moments over the four day event 👍🏼 pic.twitter.com/gLtsCy38jg — E3 (@E3) May 21, 2021

With the ongoing pandemic, the gaming industry has moved away from in-person events. That just means that there are plenty of cool streams to look forward to and a lot less awkward interactions with developers on-stage.

Here’s the current list of confirmed gaming industry press conferences and showings, part of E3 or not, coming in the summer of 2021.

June 5 and 12

Guerrilla Collective indie showcase – 10am CT

The first E3-ish show will begin on June 5 with a show all about indie games.

June 10

Summer Game Fest – Kickoff Live! – 1pm CT

☀️The first lineup details are here! ☀️



Welcome to #SummerGameFest 2021



It begins Thursday, June 10 with KICKOFF LIVE! a spectacular live world premiere showcase, including a performance by @weezer, streaming everywhere at 11 am PT / 2 pm ET / 6 pm BST.@summergamefest pic.twitter.com/s6inizAuhU — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) May 19, 2021

Geoff Keighley’s E3-spinoff will last a few months, with sporadic events popping up here and there. But the kickoff event will contain world premieres and even a performance by Weezer.

June 12

Ubisoft Forward – 2pm CT

More Assassin’s Creed? A new Watch_Dogs? Rainbow Six? It’s anyone’s guess what Ubisoft will show in 2021.

June 13

Xbox and Bethesda Showcase – 12pm CT

Games, Games, Games 🗣️

World Premieres 🎬

New titles on @XboxGamePass ⏫



Save the date for the Xbox & Bethesda Games Showcase: https://t.co/ezcMtO6JM6 | #XboxBethesda pic.twitter.com/WHVbgZl5Fo — Xbox (@Xbox) May 26, 2021

Xbox and Bethesda will team up for a joint showing this year, the first year that Bethesda is under the Microsoft banner. Halo Infinite, Starfield, and much, much more will likely be at the show.

PC Gaming Show and Future Games Show – time TBA

Image via Future

PC-centric gaming will take center stage once again.

July 22

EA Play Live – time TBA

EA Play Live is coming back July 22nd. Save the date! pic.twitter.com/qh9OOGhPTm — Electronic Arts (@EA) May 11, 2021

Battlefield 6, Apex Legends, and more will be on display at EA’s yearly show, now in July.

Aug. 24

gamescom Opening Night Live – time TBA

It's official: I am returning to produce and host @gamescom Opening Night Live.



We'll see you live on Tuesday, August 24 for a spectacular showcase event filled with video game announcements, news and surprises.



More news later this summer! pic.twitter.com/yJMVDmW7nK — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) March 18, 2021

Gamescom has gone fully digital in 2021 and it’s sure to be full of big announcements and trailers toward the end of the summer.

That’s all that’s been announced thus far. Check back periodically for when new events are scheduled.