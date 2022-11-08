Here’s all the new cards added to Marvel Snap in Warriors of Wakanda

"You are a good man with a good heart, and it is hard for a good man to be king."

Warriors of Wakanda is the name of the new ranked season of Marvel Snap that started today and the new season brings new rewards for players who move up the ranks or purchase the premium season pass, such as new cards.

While the Marvel Snap Season Passes are themed and bring rewards to players who complete their quests, only those who purchase the Premium Season Pass receive the new card added each season at least until it integrates into the card pools obtainable through the collection level in the future.

Warriors of Wakanda’s new card in Marvel Snap

As it should be, the card chosen to join the various Marvel heroes and villains in the Marvel Snap for the Warriors of Wakanda season is Black Panther.

Black Panther can be obtained by any player who purchases the premium season pass through the exclusive tier-one reward. A variant version can be redeemed upon reaching tier 50 of the premium season pass.

Black Panther is a four-cost card with two power and the effect: “On Reveal: Double this card’s Power.” On Reveal’s mechanics can easily be used in decks with cards like Odin and Wong, where Black Panther would see its power quadruple without much effort.

Sadly, Wakanda fans will have to wait to see other new cards related to the Black Panther comics in Marvel Snap, since only the Black Panther itself is being added.

However, in addition to Killmonger being a very popular choice, cards like Nakia and Okoye are also available to players who reach Marvel Snap pool two.