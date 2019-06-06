Here are all the Tag Team GX cards coming to the Unified Minds Pokémon TCG Set

Unified Minds, the latest Pokémon Trading Card Game expansion set, just got a release date of Aug. 2 and fans are crying out to hear more about what cards will be hidden away in booster packs.

Well, The Pokémon Company has obviously listened and has revealed the eight Tag Team GX cards that fans will be able to get their hands on in just two short months.

Here they are.

Mewtwo and Mew GX

Mega Sableye and Tyranitar GX

Raichu and Alolan Raichu GX

Rowlet and Alolan Exeggutor GX

Slowpoke and Psydunk GX

Umbreon and Darkrai GX

Garchomp and Giratina GX

Espeon and Deoxys GX

For those who aren’t fans of the Tag Team GX cards though, you’ll be happy to know that there are also 25 Trainer Cards, two special energy cards, and nine additional solo GX Pokémon cards that will come in the set. What these cards are though, is a mystery.

For those who don’t want to wait until the set’s official release, The Pokémon Company has announced that some stores will be hosting Prerelease tournaments from July 20 to 28. You can find out which store near you is hosting one of these events over on the Pokemon website.