HBO’s The Last of Us is causing the game to become a top seller again

The Last of Us on HBO premiered less than a week ago and it has caused a renewed interest in the game. Recently, the game saw over a 100 percent increase in hours watched on The Last of Us streams on Twitch, already showing a renewed interest in the franchise. And this only seems to be continuing with the game seemingly becoming a top seller again on retail platforms.

The Last of Us Part II and two different versions of The Last of Us Remastered are among the top-four games on Amazon, according to a post on The Last of Us subreddit. Both games are discounted, with Part II taking the top spot above Hogwarts Legacy, a highly-anticipated game. This speaks to the interest players have after seeing the first episode in the series and having an interest to dive into the game.

All three games are discounted, allowing players the opportunity to check out the entire story so far for less than the price of getting a new game. It is interesting to see Part II selling more than the first game since that’s what the show is based on. But it could be because players who never played the sequel are eager to finish the story they started.

If the game is doing this well on a third-party platform like Amazon, it’s likely that it’s doing even better on the first-party PlayStation Store. With only the first episode being released so far, this trend will likely continue as more people tune into the show. When The Last of Us Part I releases on PC on March 3, this success will likely help the game top the charts on digital storefronts as well.

Developer Naughty Dog and co-creator Neil Druckmann are likely hoping that this interest and appreciation will translate into the upcoming multiplayer The Last of Us game.