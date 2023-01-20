The Last of Us TV show premiere has greatly spiked viewership and interest in the game on Twitch

The highly-anticipated debut of The Last of Us series on HBO Max has also provided a boon to interest in the game on Twitch, according to a new report by Stream Hatchet.

The video game adaptation premiered its debut episode on HBO this past Sunday, Jan. 15, and a marked increase in livestreaming hours and chat mentions of the game followed in the days afterward.

📈 The Last of Us premiere on @hbomax caused a massive spike in livestreaming hours watched with +133% hours watched and +60% chat mentions pic.twitter.com/6UvXnWF61i — Stream Hatchet (@StreamHatchet) January 20, 2023

In total, there was an uptick of 133 percent in The Last of Us hours watched on Twitch, with an increase in chat mentions by 60 percent, according to Stream Hatchet. It seems like a whole lot more people are interested in what the game has to offer after seeing the show’s premiere.

The series, a collaboration between HBO and PlayStation Studios, features Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsay as Ellie. The first episode was one of HBO’s best debuts in the past 10 years, surpassed only by House of the Dragon last year.

The timing in interest for The Last of Us series couldn’t be better for Naughty Dog or PlayStation. In a little over a month, the remastered version of the original game will be released on PC for the first time.

New episodes of The Last of Us air on HBO and HBO Max every Sunday at 8pm CT.