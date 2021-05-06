Hawks Talon Gaming open new ‘Gaming House’ inside of State Farm Arena for NBA 2K League 2021 season

The new space will be used for practice, competition, and content creation.

Hawks Talon Gaming is moving into a new space, with the official unveiling of the team’s “Gaming House,” which sits on the fifth floor of the Atlanta Hawks’ State Farm Arena.

Totaling 4,172 square feet and featuring floor-to-ceiling windows with a view of downtown Atlanta, the NBA 2K League team will use the facility as a hub for team practices and playing games remotely during the upcoming season.

“We couldn’t have asked for a better space for our team this year,” Hawks Talon Gaming head coach and manager Wesley Acuff said. “While we do our competitions on the virtual court with the best of the best, it is important we put ourselves in a place that optimizes our performance for both practices and remote competition.”

The Gaming House somewhat replicates the feel of an NBA locker room, with folding chairs spread around the area, Uline Gear Lockers installed that feature custom name plates for each player, and more.

Photo via Kyle Hess Photograph Photo via Kyle Hess Photograph Photo via Kyle Hess Photograph

The Hawks organization has also announced that Vice President of G League Operations Janice Koon will now help with leadership responsibilities for Hawks Talon Gaming.

“We are thrilled to continue investing in Hawks Talon by creating this new space for them inside of State Farm Arena,” Koon said. “We are grateful for the collaboration between our creative team and building operations team who worked diligently to get the Gaming House completed in time for the upcoming season.”

Along with being used for competitions, the space is kitted out with individual streaming stations and Elgato hardware and software that players can use to broadcast live or create content.