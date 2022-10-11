Halloween favorite returns as 3 new games are added to Xbox Game Pass

It’s no surprise that Microsoft is feeling extra generous right now, with the company adding three new games for the Xbox Game Pass today. Each one of the games added today are games that fall into the categories of older titles, early access games, and day-one releases.

The three games added to Xbox Game Pass today are Coral Island, Eville, and Costume Quest. As of writing, no removal dates have been announced for any of the games for Oct. 11, which means that Xbox Game Pass Subscribers will have these titles exist on the platform for at least a year.

Similar to the likes of Stardew Valley, Coral Island is a farm simulator game that lets you sit back and relax in a reimagined farm sim world bursting with colors, harmony, and opportunity. The game lets you customize your character with extreme detail and sees you living a mesmerizing and peaceful island life.

The full version of this game has not seen a release date as of yet, but the Xbox Game Pass Ultimate or the PC Game Pass subscriptions will let people that want to try the early access version of Coral Island play the game on PC.

Eville sees players betray their friends and deceive their way to victory in the same vein as Among Us, except the game takes place in a village and adopts a third-person perspective. Eville is inspired by games like Werewolves but boasts a new take on the concept with real-time gameplay and interaction. Eville is a day-one release that is available to play on PC and consoles.

Finally, Costume Quest is a classic Halloween-themed game that studio Double Fine created back in 2010, which has even got its sequel now. In this incredibly humorous world, players go trick-or-treating through three beautiful environments only to get interrupted by heinous monsters, which leads your character to turn into the costume they’re wearing to proceed in a turn-based RPG showdown.

Costume Quest is available to play on cloud and consoles, and will probably stay on the Xbox Game Pass indefinitely since Double Fine is owned by Microsoft.

Microsoft has already added several games to the Game Pass this month, and it seems like subscribers are going to be spoiled even more as the pace for the games being added onto the subscription service is not going to slow down in the near future either.