Gundam Evolution to release in September on PC

Gundan Evolution, an upcoming free-to-play hero shooter, will be available on Steam for PC on Sept. 21 in North America, according to a press release sent by the developer and publisher Bandai Namco.

Gundan Evolution will release with a roster of 12 playable mobile suits from across the Gundam multiverse and will put players against each other in six-vs-six PvP combat. The global release is set for Nov. 30 and Gundan Evolution will then become available for PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X|S.

This team-based hero shooter will place players in three objective-based game modes: Point Capture, Domination, and Destruction. In Point Capture, players must attack and capture points from the defending team, whereas in Domination, both teams attempt to capture three points spread across the map. As for Destruction, one team has to stop a weapon of mass destruction that is in the possession of the other team, who will try to activate it.

After the U.S. and Canadian release on Sept. 21, Gundam Evolution will release in Europe and Asia on Sept. 22. The list of European countries includes Germany, France, United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, Austria, Denmark, Ireland, Netherlands, Poland, Switzerland, Sweden, and Norway. As for the Asian players, the list of countries features Japan, Taiwan, Hong Kong, Macau, Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Indonesia, Philippines, and Thailand.

Gundam Evolution will arrive for consoles on Nov. 30 for North America, Dec. 1 for Europe, and Dec. 1 for Japan. It’s unclear when the game will arrive for consoles in other Asian countries.