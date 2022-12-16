Guerilla confirms its working on online project set in the Horizon universe

Are you ready to slay some machines with your friends?

The rumors about a multiplayer game set in the Horizon universe finally came true as Guerilla Games confirmed today that it’s developing a new project.

The game developer posted a series of new job positions and is now looking for people to work on the Horizon single-player game and Horizon Online Project.

“We are continuing to create epic solo adventures for Aloy. But there is more. A new internal team is developing a separate Online Project set in Horizon’s universe” the announcement reads. It adds it will envelop a “new cast of characters and a unique stylized look.”

These job positions include a variety of roles, from game and system designers to animation managers and game writers.

The multiplayer project is not the only upcoming game coming from the Horizon series, however. It also mentions job openings for a single-player game set in the universe, and for fans, it shouldn’t be a surprise at all.

Horizon Forbidden West, the second installment in the series, finishes in a way that creates a lot of room for the third game in the series. Since the game was released on Feb. 18, 2022, players have been speculating about what’s next for Aloy and her companions in the post-apocalyptic world, with many hints left towards the end of the second game.

Those who are looking for more fun in the Horizon universe will have a chance to embark on new quests soon, as Horizon Forbidden West Burning Shores, the first DLC to this year’s production, releases on April 19, 2023.