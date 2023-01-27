GTA V Online Gun Van location & all weapons available

The GTA V Online Gun Van is a recent addition to the lands of Los Santos which aims to give players exclusive access to rare and strong weapons, body armor, throwables, and various other goodies that you won’t find anywhere else, not even at the trusty Ammu-Nation.

A lot of the items sold in the Gun Shop possess discounts as well and don’t require any specific rank from the players that come to buy from it.

GTA V Online Gun Van location

The location of the Gun Van for January 27, 2023—the date of writing this article—is within the Airplane Scrapyard, located in the Grand Senora Desert right next to the highway.

The reason we gave a date-specific location is that the Gun Van, which can be identified as a Vapid Speedo, does not stay in one single place. This vehicle and gun shop is a mobile feature of GTA V Online, as it switches to a different location each day. We’re assuming this is so that the seller can stay clear of the cops, which is a nice immersive detail.

There are 30 different spots that the Gun Van may spawn in each day, and this YouTube video does a good job of detailing all the possible locations. You can also check the GTAweb map by utilizing the panel on the left of the web page.

Your best bet to get some of the more valuable goodies, such as the Rail Gun, is to find and go through the stock of the Gun Van often as it rotates every week. Once you’ve found the Gun Van, walk towards it to see the back doors open, letting you talk to the vendor sitting in the back, who will pull up the shop menu for you to check out the valuable wares he has to offer.

These are categorized into Weapons, Throwables, and Body Armor, so make sure to go through the stock and see if you want to purchase anything from there. While there are items that you can’t get anywhere else, there’s also regular ammo, attachments, as well as tints to buy.

List of all GTA V Online Gun Van weapons

Below are all the weapons available for purchase in the Gun Van: