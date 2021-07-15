GTA Online to introduce underground tuner scene in Los Santos in July 20’s update

An automotive underground is coming to Los Santos in the next GTA Online update that’s set to hit the live servers on July 20, Rockstar Games announced today.



The update will add tuner-based missions, races, and the LS Card Meet, which will be a shared social space where you can bring your vehicle and challenge fellow car fans to a race, show off your customized car, and get in contact with people looking for skilled drivers. The automotive underground won’t have law enforcement or pedestrians.

On July 20, the automotive underground roars to life with GTA Online: Los Santos Tuners.



If you want to participate in the LS Car Meet, you’ll need to visit a non-descript, graffitied warehouse on the edge of Los Santos in Cypress Flats. The sound of engines will indicate the direction or simply look for the makeshift finish line on the road outside. Park your vehicle at the door and you’ll enter the underground tune circuit of the town.

There’s a membership fee at the cost of 50,000 GTA money for those who want to gain some privileges inside the LS Car Meet, such as competing in rotating Prize Ride Challenges and getting access to a range of special shops and features like the Merch Shop, Tattoo Shop, and the Moding Area. All players will have access to the Test Track, where they can sample new Test Rides.

Once you’re in, you’ll see that your character has a Reputation progression that unlocks new benefits after each level. You can earn Rep by participating in and winning races, daily log in bonuses, putting in time on the Test Track, and even by simply hanging out at the LS Car Meet. The Rep rewards include access to all sorts of fashionable gear, flashy new car customization options, access to new Race Modes, and permission to hold your own private Car Meet.

The update will add the following new car models to GTA Online: Karin Calico GTF, Karin Futo GTX, Annis Euros, Vapid Dominator GTT, Annis ZR350, Dinka RT3000, Vulkar Warrener HKR, Obey Tailgater S, Dinka Jester RR, and Annis Remus.

“There will be 17 new cars in total over the course of the summer, with 10 dropping at launch on July 20,” Rockstar said. “Plus, when GTA Online launches on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S later this year, select vehicles will be upgradable with all new speed improvements and more. These special upgrades will be available only on PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S versions of Grand Theft Auto V.”

You can read more about GTA Online’s next update in Rockstar’s official announcement.