GSC Game World says S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2’s development has ‘shifted to the sidelines’ due to Russian invasion of Ukraine

GSC Game World has been supporting employees and their families to help them survive the current war.

The Kyiv-based developer behind S.T.A.L.K.E.R. 2, GSC Game World, recently uploaded a video to its official YouTube channel to communicate with fans about the game’s development in the midst of the ongoing conflict in Ukraine.

The video, titled “Lights! Camera! War…,” explained that this particular piece of content was supposed to focus on how the cutscenes for the games were created. Instead, the video focused on the current Russian invasion of Ukraine.

GSC Game World is “striving to help our employees and their families survive,” according to the video. The developers also promised that development will resume after Ukraine’s victory in the ongoing war.

“The game development shifted to the sidelines. But we will definitely continue. After the victory,” the video’s captions read.

Ukraine’s vice prime minister, Mykhailo Fedorov, wrote an open letter yesterday requesting that Xbox, PlayStation, and all game development companies temporarily block Russian and Belarusian accounts and prevent players from those countries from competing in international esports events.

Over the last week, the gaming and esports communities have united in support of Ukraine. Several developers and publishers, such as GOG, Bungie, CD Projekt Red, Wargaming, and 11 Bit Studios, have been donating money to charities that will give support to Ukrainian civilians and refugees. Several gaming influencers and esports players have also made donations.