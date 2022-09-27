‘Groundbreaking action-adventure game’ no longer being published by Take-Two Interactive

In an announcement made earlier today, the parent company of both Rockstar Games and 2K, Take-Two Interactive made it known that it will no longer be publishing a “new action-adventure IP” being developed by Just Cause 3’s director Roland Lesterlin.

The game in question is titled “Project Dagger” and it has been described by the developers as a “highly ambitious, groundbreaking action-adventure title.” This was going smoothly until the developers received a letter of intent from Take-Two Interactive, stating that it is terminating its agreement with the developers by means of mutual understanding between the parties.

The studio developing the game, People Can Fly, has said that while this seems to be a temporary setback, it is now even more determined to grow the project on its own. The game has been in development for the past two years at its New York studio.

Image via People Can Fly

Now that it has the reins of the project in its hands again, People Can Fly is even more committed to continuing its production in its own image. Since the game is still in pre-production, it has a ways to go until its final release and it is currently working on migrating the game from Unreal Engine 4 to Unreal Engine 5.

As far as its plans for the future go, People Can Fly CEO Sebastian Wojciechowski mentioned that the studio is hopeful about parting ways with Take-Two Interactive on good terms and is open to working with the company again in the future. For now, it is open to working with new publishers who are interested in the IP and are ready to take over the publishing process.