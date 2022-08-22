Gravity Rush movie is reportedly in the works

A film based on the Gravity Rush video game is in the works.

According to a report by Deadline, PlayStation Productions and Scott Free Productions have started development on Gravity Rush, an open-world action-adventure video game from 2012. It’s not yet known who will produce the film, but Anna Mastro is directing and the script is written by Emily Jerome.

Mastro’s most recent project was Disney+’s Secret Society of Second Born Royals, released in 2020. You would also see Mastro’s name on The Rookie, LA’s Finest, Gossip Girl, and Jane the Virgin. Jerome first made waves with 2017’s Panopticon.

The talent is also still a mystery, with no word thus far about the actors that will appear in Gravity Rush. It’s also unclear if the film will be animated or live action, although it likely will be live action based on other recent video game adaptions.

Known in Japan as Gravity Daze, this video game was developed by Team Gravity and published by Sony for the PlayStation Vita. It was directed by Silent Hill’s Keiichiro Toyama, giving it unique gameplay elements and a distinct style that set it apart from other games at the time.

Taking place in a fantasy world, Gravity Rush is an action-adventure open world game that is focused on the ability to control gravity. Using the Vita’s right analog stick or the accelerometer, you can shift gravity in any direction. You can also control the camera by tilting the system itself. Throughout the story, players can unlock new gravity abilities by collecting gems and completing side quests.

At the time of its initial release, Gravity Rush received generally positive reviews. Japanese magazine Famitsu gave it a 38 out of 40, its highest-rated PlayStation Vita game thanks to its free-roaming exploration and RPG-style leveling.

Gravity Rush later received a sequel in 2017 and the original was remastered. While not the most popular RPG of its time, Gravity Rush has continued to have a special place in the gaming community’s heart and a strong core fanbase. The art and music have been praised by critics and players alike.