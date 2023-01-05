Gran Turismo 7, Beat Saber, and more than 30 other games set for PSVR2 lineup

You won't have any shortage of games to play when Sony's new VR headset drops.

Sony has unveiled more info for PlayStation VR2 at CES and it’s great news for those planning to dive right into the VR space for the first time.

During their presentation, Sony broke the news that on launch there will be more than 30 VR titles to explore with PSVR2. These include previously announced titles such as Horizon Call of the Mountain, Resident Evil Village, and No Man’s Sky.

Alongside these games, a new title was added to the launch lineup—none other than Gran Turismo 7, the latest addition to Sony’s popular racing series. If you already own this game then you’re in luck because a free PSVR2 upgrade will be available at launch. This release comes right in time to build hype for Sony’s upcoming Gran Turismo movie, which is coming later this year.

The final VR surprise shared for those watching the presentation was the announcement that the iconic VR title Beat Saber will be coming to PSVR2, however, this one won’t land on launch. Instead, more details about the game’s release will be shared in the future.

If you’ve been eager to experience this new era of VR gaming for yourself then you won’t have long to wait. The PSVR2 is set to launch on Feb. 22, 2023. Pre-orders for the device are now live so if you’re wanting to secure yours so as to not miss out then you can do so now.

If you’re curious about your options on launch then you can check out many of the available launch titles on Sony’s official website here.