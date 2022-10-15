Gotham Knights will have major FPS limitations on consoles

Gotham Knights, WB Games Montréal’s next exclusive game for the new generation, will not be able to exceed 30 FPS on consoles, even at its maximum settings, and there will not be a performance mode.

Fleur Marty, executive producer of Gotham Knights, shared the information via the game’s Discord server, as pointed out by user Wario64 on Twitter. The reason, explains Marty, is “due to the types of features we have in our game, like providing a fully untethered co-op experience in our highly detailed open-world, it’s not as straightforward as lowering the resolution and getting a higher FPS. For this reason, our game does not have a performance/quality toggle option and will run at 30FPS on consoles.”

WB Games Montreal has confirmed that Gotham Knights on consoles will run at 30 FPS with no performance/quality mode option pic.twitter.com/blAiNAFwoc — Wario64 (@Wario64) October 15, 2022

Reception from fans was mixed, as can be seen by reactions to the message in the form of emotes. This information is valid for the upcoming release of the game. It does not prevent future updates from including a performance mode and the possibility to increase the FPS, even if it is only for players who are not playing co-op.

The game recently received news of the inclusion of a co-op mode for up to four players, different from the campaign, which supports up to two players. This new mode is called Heroic Assault and involves challenges in arenas and hordes of enemies to face.

Gotham Knights will be released on Oct. 21 for PS5, Xbox Series, and PC.