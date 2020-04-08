Google is offering 2 months of Stadia Pro for free

Google is giving out two months of free access to its Stadia Pro game streaming service, the company announced today.

Anyone who signs up for the service will get two months of Stadia Pro, which gives instant access to nine games, including GRID, Destiny 2: The Collection, and Thumper. More games can be purchased from the store and used after the two months are up, when Stadia Pro is $9.99 a month.

To help people connect with friends online & have some fun during these challenging times, we're opening up Stadia for everyone. You'll also get 2 months of free access to Stadia Pro with some free games to play!



Check out our blog for all the details → https://t.co/n27t4Pmnn4 — Stadia (@GoogleStadia) April 8, 2020

"Keeping social distance is vital, but staying home for long periods can be difficult and feel isolating," Google said. "Video games can be a valuable way to socialize with friends and family when you’re stuck at home, so we’re giving gamers in 14 countries free access to Stadia for two months. This is starting today and rolling out over the next 48 hours."

Stadia Pro gives people the opportunity to play games on their laptop, desktop, or Chrome OS tablet—and even on phones.

"With increased demand due to more people at home during this time, we’re taking a responsible approach to internet traffic," Google said. "For Stadia, we’ve always adjusted bandwidth use based on a variety of in-home and local internet factors. To reduce load on the internet further, we’re working toward a temporary feature that changes the default screen resolution from 4k to 1080p."

For more information on how to sign up for Stadia, check out Google's announcement.