Surprise, Mr. Bond: GoldenEye 007 with online multiplayer hits Nintendo Switch, Xbox Game Pass this week

You can hear the theme song in your head, can't you?

Classic FPS fans are shaken, not stirred, by the surprise announcement this morning that the classic Nintendo 64 game GoldenEye 007 will be releasing in just a few days.

Nintendo revealed the fan-favorite title would be coming to the Switch as part of the Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack this past September, previously only announcing a tentative release date of 2023.

Now, it’s coming sooner than anyone expected, and it’ll also release on Xbox Game Pass on the same exact day. It will be a part of Rare Replay on Xbox platforms.

GoldenEye was a split-screen multiplayer hit for many gamers in the 90s, but this iteration will have online multiplayer, making it a must-have for many players around the world looking to re-live that nostalgia.

The new version of GoldenEye is something of a remaster, featuring widescreen visuals and the addition of online multiplayer, but other than that it looks to be a one-to-one port of the N64 game where countless memories were made.

On Switch, the game will be exclusive to the Expansion Pack for Nintendo Switch Online, which features several cool perks for a higher yearly price tag. For $49.99, players can get access to all of the normal Switch Online features plus access to a selection of classic N64 and Sega Genesis games, along with DLC for several games like Mario Kart 8, Animal Crossing: New Horizons, and Splatoon 2.

GoldenEye 007 releases on the Nintendo Switch in just two days on Jan. 27.