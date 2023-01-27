GoldenEye 007 on Nintendo Switch is having music issues, and fans aren’t happy

GoldenEye 007 is finally coming to the Nintendo Switch, although fans have noticed an inconsistency with the game’s iconic pause music.

GoldenEye 007 is one of the most important and influential first-person shooters ever. The Nintendo 64 game helped shape the FPS genre into what it is today, and new and old fans are excited to revisit the classic when it comes to the Nintendo Switch tomorrow.

Your mission – sit back and listen to the music from the Q Watch in #Nintendo64’s GoldenEye 007, coming 1/27 on #NintendoSwitch for #NintendoSwitchOnline + Expansion Pack members. 🎶 pic.twitter.com/8nSobxuR6b — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) January 25, 2023

However, fans noticed a distinct detail is missing from the game’s pause music, which might be trivial to some, but is hard to ignore once you catch it.

A short snippet of the pause music was posted on the Nintendo of America trivia account, sending a wave of nostalgia down the spines of old fans. But the notable sonar hit is absent in this version, leaving fans confused about why it is different. The change was even noticed by composers Grant Kirkhope and Graeme Norgate, who were some of the creative minds behind the famous original James Bond tune.

GoldenEye 007 releases on Switch and Nintendo Switch Online for Expansion Pack members tomorrow. It is likely too late for the devs to update the pause music, meaning fans won’t have the same experience when Bond pulls his watch up mid-pause.

This slight change also leaves fans wondering what other minor details might appear in the new version of GoldenEye that can impact the overall experience. Hopefully, any other changes are trivial, and the game will still be a fun trip down memory lane.