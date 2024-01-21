Goddess of Victory: Nikke Tier List – All Nikke, ranked

Like the majority of Gacha games, there are an innumerable units that are playable in Goddess of Victory: Nikke, and the game isn’t a walk in the park either. To get through it more easily, you’ll want to know which are the best units—known as Nikke—in the game. That’s where we come in.

Here is our tier list for all Nikke in Goddess of Victory: Nikke.

The best Nikke in Goddess of Victory: Nikke

S+ tier

You can’t go wrong with these units. Image via Level Infinite

Red Hood

Scarlet

Liter

Leona

Alice

Blanc

Modernia

Noir

Centi

In the current game meta, the Nikke in the S+ tier are the most versatile chicks around. Throw them into your squad for a chill and easy gaming journey. You can beef them up to make your team even more badass, but snagging these units is no walk in the park, and leveling them up takes quite a bit of in-game materials.

Red Hood rules this tier; in fact, she’s the queen of the entire list. She’s a one-of-a-kind Nikke with a skill you can fire up at any Burst stage, making her the ultimate unit in the game.

The next notable Nikke are Scarlet and Liter. Scarlet’s a top-tier unit but plays the high-risk-high-reward game. You’ve got to keep that HP on the lower side to dish out maximum damage. Liter is a bit of a jack-of-all-trades. She patches up allies’ HP, throws in some damage, and buffs up their attack. She’s your go-to gal for most end-game teams, making her one of the best units to have in the mix.

S Tier

They can hold their own against the strongest ones. Image via Level Infinite

2B

Anis: Sparkling Summer

Pepper

Privaty

Nero

Novel

Harran

Guilty

Volume

Mary: Bay Goddess

Noah

Cocoa

Ludmilla: Winter Owner

Makima

Sakura

Neon: Blue Ocean

These Nikke are basically your second-best bet—they might not be as amazing as the S+ tier champs, but they can still outmuscle every other unit. Pumping resources into upgrading them takes a bit more, but once you do, they can match the power of those S+ tier heavyweights.

2B is the real MVP when it comes to all-around DPS. Killer bursts, killer skills—she’s got it all. The catch? She’s a bit of a diva, demanding high personal investments and fitting snugly into the new team buffer archetype.

If you don’t have Liter around, Pepper is your go-to support wizard. Maybe she doesn’t buff up the squad’s attack like Liter does, but her healing game is on point—some say it’s even better, acting as a “healer” that heals the team by taking down the enemy with a high multiplier on her burst. Her healing is still stronger on manual, but she performs well with Privaty on auto, proving to be strong in boss fights with her good ST burst and shotgun weapon type.

Then we’ve got Privaty herself. This gal’s reload speed is on turbo mode, making her a fantastic fit for any team. The same goes for Harran, rocking the Death Scythe move for some seriously fun burst damage action if that’s your jam.

A tier

Don’t discount these heavy hitters. Image via Level Infinite

Neon

A2

Mast

Helm: Aquamarine

Marciana

Ludmilla

Tia

Admi

Dolla

Sugar

Viper

Snow White

Guillotine

Poli

Signal

Helm

Julia

Exia

Quency

Rapi

Laplace

Drake

Yuni

Jackel

Modernia

Brid

Jackal

Sin

Rosanna

Soda

Power

Biscuit

D

Shifty

Dorothy

The A-tier Nikke might seem pretty average when you first snag them but don’t sleep on them—they can turn into some of your squad’s secret weapons. Whenever you can, give them the upgrades they need and hit that limit break to get them to their maximum potential. Trust me, they’ll thank you by becoming super solid additions to your crew.

Neon is the first SR supporter gracing this tier. She’s a powerhouse for boosting allies’ Crit Rate and cranking up their Max Ammo Capacity (especially handy for Shotgun users). Pair her up with Pepper, Sugar, Poli, or Drake, and you’ve got a winning combo.

Onto the SSRs—these folks pack a punch. Snow White’s damage is no joke, especially when her passive kicks in. A2 holds it down as one of the best DPS units when it comes to taking on bosses with parts, even though she’s hanging out in the A tier. Just a heads up, though—her performance takes a nosedive if there aren’t any of those specific boss types around.

B tier

The middle of the pack. Image via Level Infinite

Anis

Maxwell

Emma

Frima

Belorta

Delta

Rapunzel

Anne: Miracle Fairy

Yan

Pascal

N102

Rupee: Winter Shopper

Noise

Miranda

Milk

Maiden

Crow

Centi

Alice

Himeno

Rei

The B tier in this tier list features characters with decent battle skills—nothing too flashy. They’ll get you through mid-game content, but they won’t be your ticket to progress further. If you’re tossing Gems or Advanced Vouchers into the mix, it’s way smarter to aim for Nikke ranked at S+, S, and A tiers instead of pouring resources into these somewhat lackluster units.

Anis takes the crown as the go-to SR B2 for auto-play. She brings the heat with top-notch burst energy generation and an all-around impressive kit. As a defender-type unit, she can beef up her own defense, shield two allies from incoming damage, and even briefly lower the enemy’s defense. The only downside? She takes a hit in the stats department due to her lower SR base.

If you’re in need of a decent DPS character and don’t have any rockstars on hand, Maxwell steps up to the plate. Her bullets pack a piercing effect, making her a solid choice for mowing down massive waves of enemies.

For those arena enthusiasts, Emma is your girl. While she might not boast a range of utilities, her healing game is on point—strong and reliable when you need that extra survivability boost.

C tier

Barely viable. Image via Level Infinite

Anchor

Aria

Ether

Diesel

Mica

Yulha

Folkwang

Epinel

Neve

Mary

Consider these Goddess of Victory: Nikke units as your training wheels in the game. They’re perfect for beginners, guiding you through the early stages and giving you a taste of the gacha game’s meta and gameplay. While a few of these units show some potential, they do get overshadowed when you stack them up against the higher-ranking ones on our tier list.

Aria’s Allegro and Lacrimoso bring some solid passive buffs to the table, making them a great support duo for your squad. However, it’s a bit of a letdown when you turn the spotlight on Aria’s active skill—it doesn’t quite hit the mark. Similar sentiments apply to Mary, a pretty decent healer if you’re lacking top-tier HP regen units, but she falls a bit short compared to powerhouses like Pepper, who can effortlessly handle both health restoration and dishing out damage.

Neve is a great free-to-play SR shotgun DPS unit that shines during Interception S and other boss fights. She can actually go toe-to-toe with SSR shotguns when it comes to DPS.

D tier

Don’t bother with these units. Image via Level Infinite

Mihara

Vesti

Soline

Mica: Snow Buddy

Eunhwa

Isabel

iDoll Sun

iDoll Ocean

iDoll Flower

Product 23

Product 12

Product 08

Soldier OW

Soldier FA

Soldier EG

The bottom-of-the-barrel, these ladies are the units who won’t be scoring an invite to any team; especially if it’s in the current metagame. These characters are placeholders, the ones you toss into your team at the start just to fill the gaps. However, you’ll quickly swap them out for something better. Honestly, there’s not much else these units bring to the table, even if they happen to be SSR like Vesti, Soline, Isabel, and Eunhwa. They’re simply not cutting the current meta or any foreseeable future.

Mihara stands out from the bunch due to her ability to lower full burst duration, which allows for faster rotations with CDR. While she can be a little challenging to use in a beginner team, learning how she operates can make your starter composition much more overpowered than others. That being said, she falls off quickly due to low SR base stats.

While lackluster, Soline can rival Scarlet when it comes to bossing but is ultimately quite the niche pick due to her need to be at full HP at all times. Eunhwa can also prove to be useful as an offensive support/DPS, with strong defense down and self-buffs on her last hit. Unfortunately, defense down is much less valuable than attack buffs.

And that’s all for our tier list of the best Nikke in Goddess of Victory: Nikke. Don’t be annoyed if our opinions don’t match yours—after all, playing with your favorite and succeeding is certainly more rewarding than playing optimally!