God of War Ragnarök producer asks fans to be patient following apparent announcement delay

Rumors of some sort of Sony State of Play or God of War Ragnarök-focused announcement happening at the end of June have been circulating a lot recently, but it appears whatever was in the works has now been delayed.

Earlier today, God of War series mainstay and Ragnarök producer Cory Barlog asked fans of the franchise to be patient as the development team at Santa Monica Studio continues to work on the game.

“Dear all, if it were up to me I would share all the information when I know about it. But it is not up to me,” Barlog said. “So please, be patient. I promise things will be shared at the earliest possible moment they can be. We make games for you. We get to make games because of you.”

Typically, this type of statement wouldn’t be needed, but fans have been rampant on social media over the last week as multiple leakers, of varying reputable status, pointed to a potential June 30 update and release date announcement for one of Sony’s most anticipated releases. This resulted in many fans bombarding Barlog and various Santa Monica employees demanding information about the game or details about an announcement presentation following almost a year of silence.

In follow-up comments, Barlog stated an announcement is not coming on June 30, which has since been backed somewhat by Bloomberg reporter Jason Schreier.

On God of War Ragnarok rumors: as of very recently, there was indeed a release date announcement planned for Thursday, June 30, per people familiar. Recent tweets from Cory Barlog suggest that is no longer happening. Still, as far as I know the game has not been delayed again. — Jason Schreier (@jasonschreier) June 29, 2022

According to Schreier’s sources, a release date announcement was originally planned for June 30, but Barlog’s statements are pointing to it being pushed back for some unknown reason. This does not however indicate a delay for Ragnarök, which is still slated to release at some point later this year, according to all messaging from Sony.

Obviously, this messaging could end up being nothing and some form of announcement about Ragnarök could still be shared tomorrow, however, the likelihood of that happening is now significantly less than it was prior to Barlog’s public comments.